Union Of Professional Nurses and Midwives Launches Loan Scheme For Members

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has launched a loan scheme for its members.

In a statement, the UPNMG said that the essence of the loan scheme is to provide their members with not only easy access to loans but also to loans with relatively more affordable interest rates. The interest rate of UPNMG's loan scheme is pegged at 11%.

"Evidence available shows that majority of Nurses and Midwives in Ghana are burdened with loans from financial institutions with very high-interest rates.

This has left Nurses and Midwives in a bad financial situation. It is without a doubt that the launch of our much-awaited loan policy at 11% interest rate is a relief to Nurses and Midwives in Ghana", portions of the statement read.

The loan scheme complements the UPNMG's hire purchase scheme which is regarded as the first-ever hire purchase scheme for Nurses and Midwives in Ghana. Via the Hire Purchase Scheme, items worth over

GHC100,000 have been sold.

The UPNMG has also successfully launched a Life Insurance Policy Scheme for her members.

Read the full statement below:

The essence of a labour union is to enhance the welfare of members regardless of the grade and cadre of those who subscribe to it. As stated in the Labour Act 2003, Act 651, section 79, a worker is at liberty to form or join any association of his/her choice for the promotion and protection of the workers' economic and social interest.

It is against this backdrop that the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) was formed.

Despite the short existence of UPNMG within Ghana's labour space, we have come up with life-changing

policies to better the lives of Nurses and Midwives in Ghana.

Every Nurse and Midwife in Ghana are encouraged to make a choice that will enhance their welfare because we join unions for our economic interests and not for the fun of it.

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana is here to promote our welfare and believes that it is only when we treat ourselves better than others will also treat us well.

We, therefore, encourage all Nurses and Midwives to come on board and join the Union which has a heart for enhanced benefits.