Accra: 1,585 Road Crash Victims Remembered

A candle-light ceremony has been held to remember some 1,585 people who lost their lives in road crashes between January 2020 and August 2020.

The event which was on the occasion of World Day of Remembrance organized by the National Road Safety Authority was under the theme, ‘Remember! Support! Act!’

The spate of road crashes in Ghana has become an issue of major concern for many stakeholders.

Statistics from the National Road Safety Authority indicates that, Ghana, as at the end of August 2020, had recorded 9,205 road crashes.

This involved 15,459 vehicles, resulting in the 1,585 deaths.

The Chief Director for the Ministry of Transport, Mabel Sagoe who was at the event said her outfit, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has started installing speed limiters in commercial vehicles to control accident rates.

“The ministry will continue to support stakeholders to implement the installation of speed limiters in all intercity commercial vehicles ensuring that there are pre-departure checks at lorry terminals. We are committed as a Ministry to the 2020 Stockholm declaration to ensure a reduction in road crashes.”

According to the Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, designing safer infrastructure and incorporating road safety features in land-use and transport planning, enforcing laws relating to key risks and raising public education will help tackle the spate of road crashes.

With the festive seasons being the period for most crashes, the Mayor advised motorists to be cautious as they drive.

“The festive season is fast approaching and having experienced road cash myself many years ago with an okada, I would like to take this opportunity to advise okada riders to ride with caution, follow the speed limit and observe traffic rules. Drivers of buses, trotro, taxis, Uber and private cars and all categories of drivers, exercise patience as you drive and slow down your speed to prevent road crashes. Know that, it is better to arrive at your destination late than to never arrive and be called 'the late.'”

---citinewsroom