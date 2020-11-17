Rawlings' Death: PI Commiserates With Bereaved Family

The leadership and members of Progressive Intellectuals (PI) have expressed shock over the sudden departure of the leader and Founder of the NDC Jerry John Rawlings on Thursday the 12th of November 2020.

In a statement issued by the president, Professor Steven Kendie of the University of Cape Coast on behalf of PI, the group extended its condolences to the bereaved family and the NDC in these trying times.

The statement noted that former President Rawlings stood for all the ideals of social democracy upon which he founded the NDC.

It continued that the former President regrettably passed on at a time when progressive minded persons are organising to resist oppressors’ rule in Ghana and his leadership to provide a voice for the marginalised.

PI urges Ghanaians to be comforted in the belief that “our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed to us (Romans 8:18) as he continues to intercede with our maker".

PI added that Rawlings stood firm against corruption and punished many who strayed. "He watched with awe as this canker returned to the body polity and, until his last breath, he spoke eloquently against it."

The statement assured that PI members will participate actively in all events in his memory and will continue to work to ensure that the ideals he stood for – probity, accountability and social justice – will remain institutionalised in the political life of Ghana.

Progressive Intellectuals (PI) is a registered non-profit organisation in Ghana working to improve the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians through the lenses of social democracy. Membership is drawn from all tertiary institutions in Ghana.