Breaking News: JJ Rawlings Confirmed Dead By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has been confirmed dead. He died at age 73. He is said to have died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Sources told this reporter that he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital. Rawlings buried his mother few weeks ago. More soon... Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri Editor
