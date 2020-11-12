ModernGhanalogo

12.11.2020

Breaking News: JJ Rawlings Confirmed Dead

By Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
2 HOURS AGO

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has been confirmed dead.

He died at age 73.

He is said to have died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sources told this reporter that he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Rawlings buried his mother few weeks ago.

More soon...

Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri
Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri

Editor

