04.11.2020

Covid-19: Ghana Records 132 New Cases

Ghana has recorded 132 new cases.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed in its latest report.

GHS reported that total accumulated cases is about 48,643.

It says deaths related to the virus still stands at 320.

Recoveries stand at 47,446.
