Adisadel '98 Year Group Cut Sod For 200-Seater Library Complex

The 1998 Year Group of Adisadel College has cut the sod for the construction of a multi-purpose state-of-the-art reading complex for the school.

The project expected to be completed in November 2022 comes with a two-floor reading area of 460sqm with a capacity to accommodate up to 200 students.

It will have a management office, multi-functional room, ground, and first-floor reading areas, and washroom facilities.

Provision will also be made to accommodate solar panels for renewable energy, use of natural lighting sources, and harness natural water supplies.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, Mr. Ahmed Tawiah Adjei, President of the 1998 Year Group, said the move was in cognizance of the tradition of the school for old students to return to the school after 25 years of graduation to host the school’s speech and prize-giving day and as such hand over the facility to the school as part of its hosting of the 2023 speech and prize-giving day.

He recounted the immeasurable contributions of old boys to the upliftment of the school and expressed excitement at the decision of his Year Group to add to the gains of other year groups.

According to him, the Year Group settled on delivering a reading facility for its basic school (Kantaga) to improve students reading culture to generally enhance academic performance.

It will also offer enable lower school residents to have a place they can access at any point outside school hours for quiet studies and also afford them a sense of ownership and responsibility of a vital campus facility.

He called on all his mates to show commitment to the project and appealed to corporate institutions to support the group in cash and kind to complete their legacy project.

Mr. Frederick Bediako, the Chairman of the Project Implementation Committee, explained that the building has been designed to blend the beautiful architecture of the school and to accommodate any future expansions.

He told the gathering that although the task ahead is an arduous one, he believed that if all members of the group commit to the project, it will become a reality.

Reverend Faustina Baidoo, Headteacher of the school, assured the group of the full support of the school and promised that the school will do well to maintain the building when completed.

Earlier, the 1998 Year Group gave books and a cash donation to the contestants and their handlers for the honour the contestants of the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz had done the school and placing 2nd in the national finals.