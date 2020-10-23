ModernGhanalogo

23.10.2020 Education

Veolia Ghana Gives Nana Ponkoh JHS A Facelift

By Sampson Manu
Veolia Ghana Gives Nana Ponkoh JHS A Facelift
Veolia Ghana Limited a sub-contractor of AngloGold Ashanti (A.G.A) has commissioned a refurbished school block worth One hundred and seventeen thousand and fifty-three Ghana Cedi’s (GHȻ 117,053) for Nana Ponkoh Junior High School in the Kunka electoral area in the Obuasi Municipality.

At a short ceremony organized to handover the project to the school, the Senior Sustainability Manager for AngloGold Ashanti Emmanuel Baidoo said, Veolia has set a pace as a sub-contractor not for only extracting surplus but rather have left a legacy in the Obuasi Community aside from employing the Locals to boost the local economy.

The Human Resource Manager for Veolia Afia Boatemaa Oppong in giving a brief background of the project, said, several proposals were submitted to Veolia Ghana Limited for sponsorship and among the proposal was an appeal from the P.T.A of Nana Ponkoh school for support for refurbishment of the school and this fell in the vision, mission and values of Veolia Ghana.

Again she said the project represents one of Veolia’s Corporate Social Responsibility hence got the approval of management for support. This however paved the way for work to commence in August 2020 and completed in a three-month period.

Madam Boatemaa also opined that the gesture is also aimed at fostering a good relationship between Veolia and the Obuasi community and also boosts the corporate image with their client and the Municipal authorities.

She then thanked the school authorities for their warm welcome and also Kilon design the company that undertook the civil work and painting and also to the Veolia workers for their support.

Speaking at the Commissioning was Kontihene of the host community Nana Mintah, who said, maintenance culture should be adopted by the school authorities and teachers and therefore the school should be kept neat as it is seen.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Kunka, Nana Mintah said the school needs an I.C.T lab in other for the pupils to have a better academic standard and also urged the teachers to make sure the pupils excel in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E).

Municipal Education of Education Regina Teni Mumuni speaking at the commissioning said the vision of the Government of Ghana in conjunction with the Ministry of Education is to pave way for every child in Obuasi to attend school without any form of impediment.

She, therefore, appealed to stakeholders to get involved to make this vision a reality.

Madam Mumuni thanked Veolia Ghana for the gesture adding that it will boost the education sector in the Municipality.

The Headteacher of the school Elizabeth Adoku whiles thanking Veolia also made known their challenges. She said the school needs a fence wall, toilet, and I.C.T lab.

Education
