Mireku Duker, Charles Bissue Smoke Peace Pipe After Blows

The Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker and the Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party who doubles as a presidential staffer, Charles Bissue, have finally agreed to work in peace for the interest of the party following the fisticuffs between the two about a month ago.

They both reportedly sustained injuries after they fought during a workshop for Western Regional parliamentary candidates in Takoradi on September 20, 2020, over an accusation that one of them was supporting an independent candidate.

In the latest development, the two have been spotted in a photo shaking hands with some party leaders charged to settle the differences.

Confirming to Citi News, the Western Regional Deputy NPP Secretary, Rex Jonfiah said the party has been working to resolve the matter.

“A committee was put in place to amicably resolve the matter between the two but the committee is yet to submit their report to the chairman and for that matter the regional leadership”.

The five-member committee the party set up to broker peace between Mireku Duker and Charles Bissue include former Western Regional Minister, John Evans Amoah, Dr Isaac Kofi Sagoe, Esther Nyantakyi, Kwesi Nkrumah and Nana Kojo Ansah.

---citinewsroom