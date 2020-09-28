Election 2020: Christ Principles Of Justice, Truth, Peace Will Reflect In My Job – Jean Mensa

ModernGhanalogo

28.09.2020

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has said her Christian beliefs and principles will not allow her to do anything untoward in the crucial December 7 elections.

Mrs Mensa said she stands for peace, justice and truth. “I also have a duty to God and to our country to be an agent of peace. As the head of the Electoral Commission, the signals I send out; be it to our staff, or the public is important, as it would have an impact on the election and our nation.

“As a Christian, I am a firm believer in the principles that Christ stands for: justice, peace and truth. I am committed to ensuring that these principles are reflected in everything that both the Commission and I do. I am committed to being fair to conducting my activities without fear or favour,” Mrs Mensa said at the launch of the 2020 ‘Agent of Peace Campaign’ by the Church of Pentecost on Sunday, 27 September 2020.

“I commit to work and undertake my duties to ensure that it is the will of the people which is the will of God that stands, as an agent of peace I commit to truth and not to alter the will of God. The onus is on me to abide by this principle and God being my guide and helper, I am confident that I will not let him and the people of Ghana down in Jesus’ name,” she emphasised.

Mrs Mensa has been accused by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of scheming to rig the election in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The ruling NPP has rubbished the accusations by the opposition NDC with President Akufo-Addo promising a free, fair and peaceful election 2020.

