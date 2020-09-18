Sekeyere Central: BECE Candidates Get Support From Beposohene

Nana Boamah Kwabi IV, Omanhene of Beposo in the Sekyere Central District of Ashanti, has donated Soft Drinks, Biscuits, and other items to candidates writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Sekyere Beposo in Ashanti.

Candidates from Eight basic (8)schools, made up of seven(7) public and one (1) private school, totalling about 230 candidates received the items.

The donation is an annual affair of the Omanhene to support BECE candidates in the area.

Nana Boamah Kwabi IV, upon presenting the items to the candidates, urged them to focus on their studies to pass their examinations and enjoy the government’s free senior high school policy.

“Free SHS awaits all of you, and yours is to pass well so that you qualify. Kindly learn hard, do away with fear and never rely on leaks”, he told the candidates.

He also advised them to desist from watching television, social media, computer games and others at this crucial moment since that could distract their attention.

Mr Asare Bediako,the Beposo Examination Supervisor received the items and thank the Omanhene for his support to the candidates.

He appealed to parents to support their wards physically, mentally, spiritually and psychologically to enable them to write the examinations with confidence and pass well.

Some of the beneficiaries(candidates)commended the Omanhene for the gesture and said it was enough motivation for them to work hard to pass their examinations.