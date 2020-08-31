PAC Resumes Sitting Tomorrow

Listen to article

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will hold public sittings from Tuesday, 1st September to Friday, 12 September 2020 to examine the report of the Auditor-General of Ghana on public Boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for 2017 refereed to the committee for consideration.

A statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, head of Public Affairs, Parliament, noted that a total of 47 agencies, which fall under 13 ministries, are to be examined.

These include Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Bank of Bank (BoG), Ghana Cocoa Board (GCB), Ghana Education Trust Fund, Ghana Free Zones Board, Forestry Research Institute (CSIR), Ghana Aids Commission, Lands Commission, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority among others.

The public sittings will be held at the committee rooms 1 and 2 of the administration block, parliament house at 9 am each day.

All COVID-19 protocols, according to the statement will be strictly adhered to.

---classfmonline