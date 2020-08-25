Association Of Small Scale Miners Warn Members On Partisan Politics

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners has warned its members to desist from involving the association in partisan politics.

The association says partisan politics will adversely affect its operations.

Speaking at the swearing-in of the association’s district chairpersons at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region, General Secretary for the association, Godwin Armah said, “Looking at the way the small scale sector is, we don’t want to (get) involved in politics so that it will not be like the KVIP politics or the Tema Motorway politics where we saw other parties faithful chasing others out that they want to take over.”

He said the association wants to discharge its duties diligently without the infiltration of party politics into its ranks so that they can work with any political party in power.

He explained that this will prevent incidents where party supporters will chase out executives when their party is elected.

The association also cautioned members who are using their political connections to take concessions belonging to other members to stop or face serious sanctions.

Mr Armah said they had information that some members had begun calling for favours from their political cronies to get access to mining sites that have already been given out to other members of the association and advised such individuals engaging in those activities to put an end to it or face sanctions.

“What we are seeing now is some of the members who are here are trying to take others’ concession in areas they don’t have permit and the association takes a strong objection to that. We are going to sanction anybody who is found in that act.”

He said even though members have their party affiliations and candidates they support, the association wants to keep their businesses far away from politics and that any member found culpable of dragging the association into politics will be dealt with.

Mr Armah said the association is working with the Minerals Commission to see to it that all of its members are treated equally when it comes to the acquisition of concessions.

“Most of the concessions that we have, we are working with the Minerals Commission to make sure that all Ghanaians are fairly treated not because of where they belong to”, Godwin Armah assured.

In all ten district chairpersons were sworn into office.

They are: