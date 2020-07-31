Free Electricity For Lifeline Customers Starts On August 1 – ECG

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says government’s electricity relief for lifeline customers as part of efforts to cushion Ghanaians against the hardship brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic to begin tomorrow, August 1.

According to a press statement from the ECG, the relief will end in January 2021.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta announced on July 23, 2020, while presenting the 2020 mid-year budget review in Parliament that the government will absorb the full electricity bill for lifeline customers for the rest of the year.

This the ECG says, “Lifeline customers on both prepaid and postpaid metering systems will realise their relief effective August 2020 to January 2021.”

ECG further said customers on smart prepaid meters will be automatically credited next month with their free lifeline units.

“Customers on non-smart prepaid meters will have to visit their vending points to recharge in order to receive their free lifeline units each month,” the statement further added.

“With regards to postpaid lifeline customers, their bills from August 2020 will indicate the government’s absorption of their lifeline consumption,” ECG added in the statement.



