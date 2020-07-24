ModernGhanalogo

24.07.2020 Education

Court Orders Re-Run Of UHAS, LNUGS Elections As Prince Kporla Wins Case

SRC Presidential Candidate, Master Hotorwovi Prince Kplorla, a level 300 Physician Assistantship student, leader, and activist of the University of Health and Allied Sciences has won his suit for SRC/LNUGS elections to be conducted on Monday, 20th July 2020.

On June 29, 2020, Team Prince-Loretta led by their prodigy and beacon, Hon. Kplorla petitioned the SRC Court of Justice to repeal the Electoral Commission's and Parliament's decision to terminate the SRC/LNUGS elections.

The SRC Electoral Commission has given the timelines for elections to be conducted online with the University's IT Directorate having oversight and voting is slated for 31st July 2020.

Hotorwovi Prince Kplorla has proven beyond reasonable standards that he is the best candidate to serve the students of UHAS."

7242020124440-uypcsgfrrm-img-20200723-wa0018

7242020124442-uaqctgfsrn-screenshot 20200723-214545 drive

