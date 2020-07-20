To All WASSCE Candidates

Listen to article

Finally, after three (3) years of interrupted labour, this is how you are going to end it.

On behalf of the Board and Management of Captains Connekt Foundation , I wish all candidates well as they begin their WASSCE today.

The journey has not been smooth as expected, but as the Chief Examiner is with you, it will surely end in praise. Remain focus and confidence, do your best to avoid any conduct that could quench the fire.

Remember, we are not in Normal times, and with this, you have to observe all the Covid-19 protocols i.e. put on your Nose mask, go to the exams hall with your alcohol based hand sanitizer and also observe the social distancing protocol. Will urge you to take away the fear of the invisible enemy (Covid-19) and concentrate fully on your Exams.

He is with you, and He will forever be with you. Good luck and all the best. # *StudentsConnekt* # *Captains Connekt.

Signed:

Adjei Boakye

(Executive Secretary)

Cc: WASSCE Candidates.