WYS Ghana eSummit 2020 Opens In A Grand, Fun-filled Style

“Nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity.” It is so amazing to see that huge number of youth out there want to change the world in order to guarantee a better life for tomorrow. As a leader, I would like to encourage all the youth to continue working and investing in themselves because the work we do now really matters for the future we want,” Amb. Hassan Rengou Mfouakie Founder and CEO of World Youth Summit NPC said in his opening speech.

WYS event started off as a physical summit to be held in Ghana as Act 4 but due to the global pandemic and crisis, it took advantage of the digital age to hold its first online Summit dubbed, “WYS Ghana eSummit 2020 with over a 100 delegates from across the world on the theme, “Post COVID19:

The Youth and Digital Age” The eSummit is a 3-day event from June 26-28 held over Zoom with a closing DJ night performance by young artiste from Ghana, DDT.

As the representing custodian and host HIRED Consult, John Aggrey who is the Director-General of the eSummit called for a global cooperation and total inclusion of the youth in governance, decision makings and World Leaders and intergovernmental agencies creating an enabling and conducive environment for youth and youth-led CSOs.

The opening ceremony was graced by high profile personalities, Her Royal Highness Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of Democratic Republic of Congo, Prime minister of the State of African Diaspora Louis-Georges Tin, Founder & President Business Gate H.E. Laila Rahhall, CEO Inure Africa & Patron of World Youth Summit NPC Dr. Khumoetsile Moetse, and President of the National Union of Ghana Students Isaac Jay Hyde.

The Secretary-General, Fatma Ghayyour officially opened the session.

World Youth Summit is a Non-Profit Organization registered and based in South Africa and currently represented in 33 countries across the globe.

The World Youth Summit has set goals related to the sustainable development goals of the United Nations. With the aim to become a committed global champion for the education and employment of youth through humanitarian efforts and to achieve intellectual independence and financial freedom

The eSummit received a lot of acclamation from across many viewers. Watch out for the next WYS event. It promises to be bigger and impactful.