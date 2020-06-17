COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 66

Ghana's covid-19 death count continues to rise with eight more deaths recorded.

There have now been 66 deaths from the virus in Ghana with the total case count rising to 12,590 after 397 new cases.

Three of the latest deaths had no underlying conditions. These three persons were aged under 40.

The other deceased persons had diabetes, hypertension and Sickle Cell as underlying conditions.

In line with recent concerns, six of these new deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region.

The others were from the Greater Accra Region.

The number of recovered persons has also risen to 4,410.

This leaves Ghana with 8,114 active cases, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.

Five thousand one hundred and seventy-one these cases were from general surveillance.

Of the active cases, there are currently 13 persons in severe condition and four in a critical condition.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 7,419

Ashanti Region – 2,362

Western Region – 993

Central Region – 694

Eastern Region – 284

Volta Region – 278

Upper East Region – 241

Oti Region – 101

Western North Region – 81

Northern Region – 52

Savannah Region – 35

Upper West Region – 32

Bono East Region – 14

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1

---citinewsroom