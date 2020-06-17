COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 66 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana's covid-19 death count continues to rise with eight more deaths recorded. There have now been 66 deaths from the virus in Ghana with the total case count rising to 12,590 after 397 new cases. Three of the latest deaths had no underlying conditions. These three persons were aged under 40. The other deceased persons had diabetes, hypertension and Sickle Cell as underlying conditions. In line with recent concerns, six of these new deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region. The others were from the Greater Accra Region. The number of recovered persons has also risen to 4,410. This leaves Ghana with 8,114 active cases, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service. Five thousand one hundred and seventy-one these cases were from general surveillance. Of the active cases, there are currently 13 persons in severe condition and four in a critical condition. Count of Cases per RegionGreater Accra Region – 7,419Ashanti Region – 2,362Western Region – 993Central Region – 694Eastern Region – 284Volta Region – 278Upper East Region – 241Oti Region – 101Western North Region – 81Northern Region – 52Savannah Region – 35Upper West Region – 32Bono East Region – 14North East Region – 2Bono Region – 1Ahafo Region – 1 ---citinewsroom CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19 Deaths Rise To 66
Ghana's covid-19 death count continues to rise with eight more deaths recorded.
There have now been 66 deaths from the virus in Ghana with the total case count rising to 12,590 after 397 new cases.
Three of the latest deaths had no underlying conditions. These three persons were aged under 40.
The other deceased persons had diabetes, hypertension and Sickle Cell as underlying conditions.
In line with recent concerns, six of these new deaths were recorded in the Ashanti Region.
The others were from the Greater Accra Region.
The number of recovered persons has also risen to 4,410.
This leaves Ghana with 8,114 active cases, according to the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.
Five thousand one hundred and seventy-one these cases were from general surveillance.
Of the active cases, there are currently 13 persons in severe condition and four in a critical condition.
Count of Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 7,419
Ashanti Region – 2,362
Western Region – 993
Central Region – 694
Eastern Region – 284
Volta Region – 278
Upper East Region – 241
Oti Region – 101
Western North Region – 81
Northern Region – 52
Savannah Region – 35
Upper West Region – 32
Bono East Region – 14
North East Region – 2
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1
---citinewsroom