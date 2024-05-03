Dr. Kingsley Agyemang Appointed Visiting Research Fellow at Aston University

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, a lecturer at KNUST, has achieved a significant milestone with his appointment as a Visiting Research Fellow in the esteemed College of Business and Social Sciences at Aston University, United Kingdom.

This prestigious appointment acknowledges Dr. Agyemang's exceptional ability in translational cutting-edge research. His approach blends industry pragmatism with academic rigor, aimed at alleviating the economic burden of healthcare in the global south through context-specific multi-level solutions.

During his three-year tenure, Dr. Agyemang is slated to play a pivotal role in providing strategic research leadership at Aston University. Additionally, he will mentor academic staff and students, contributing to their growth and development.

Aston University stands among the select group of global business schools boasting the coveted "triple-crown" accreditation from AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. Being the first UK Business School to attain the distinguished EQUIS accreditation, Aston University views Dr. Agyemang's appointment as an avenue to tap into his profound understanding of methodologically rigorous research approaches and real-world decision-making experience.

In response to his appointment, Dr. Agyemang, who co-leads Masters modules on human resources and health economics at the Department of Health Policy, Management, and Economics at KNUST, expressed his gratitude. He sees this opportunity as a platform to share his wealth of global experience acquired across Europe and Africa. Dr. Agyemang aims to empower talented faculty and students, facilitating collaboration opportunities between KNUST and other Ghanaian universities.

In his statement to Ghanaweb, Dr. Agyemang emphasized his humility and commitment to leveraging this appointment for the benefit of academia and industry, fostering growth and collaboration in research and education.