Covid-19: Ensure PPE Are Available Before Schools Reopen — Vice-Chancellors To Govt

Vice-Chancellors Ghana is asking government to fast track the distribution of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) before final year students resume school on Monday.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Chairman of Vice-Chancellors Ghana, expects students to agitate for the PPE once schools resume.

“Students will start demanding PPE immediately they arrive on campus and if we are unable to supply them, you can rest assured that certain words will go to the public.”

“So we are pleading with you and your very good team to ensure that these PPE are well provided,” Prof. Owusu stated.

He was speaking at the launch of a plan for disinfecting tertiary schools at the University of Ghana, which had the Education Minister.

Sixteen tertiary institutions are set to re-open to final-year students from June 15 for academic work to begin and end on July 24.

The partial resumption of school came as the government eased restrictions on public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Review of Continuous Assessment

Vice-Chancellors Ghana also says it will not rule out making Continuous Assessment more prominent in grading final year students.

Prof. Owusu, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, said his school was “looking at continuous assessment and all universities are doing the same.”

“Currently, for the normal system, it is about 30 percent continuous assessment and 70 percent examination but we have to look at the ratios again.”

