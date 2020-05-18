37, Effia Nkwanta Hospital Benefit From PPEs Donations From GUPC

Following last week’s donation to The Korle Bu Teaching Hos[ital, The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber has donated a consignment of PPE to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi and the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The wide array of Personal Protective Equipment will go a long way to protect Ghanaian frontline healthcare workers who are doing all in their power to provide support and treatment to COVID Patients. The items donated include Surgical Masks, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Gowns, Disposable Coveralls, Protective Goggles, Head Covers, and Face Shields, bringing the total number of PPE donated by the chamber up to one million pieces.

Receiving the items in Sekondi, the Medical Director of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil, thanked the chamber for the initiative and expressed the facility's determination to provide the best possible protective care for health workers who are taking daily risks caring for others.

In Accra, the Commander at 37 Military Hospital, Brig. Gen Nii Adjah Obodai, said “we need the supply of PPE, so that the people who have designated themselves as frontline workers, are protected. It is very much appreciated and I’m encouraging all others to help so that together we can fight the virus”.

Presenting the items, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Mr. David Ampofo said, “the pandemic has created unprecedented disruption the world over and the priority for the industry now is the health and safety of all. We support the government’s efforts aimed at preventing the virus from spreading. Our lives are in the hands of our heroic healthcare workers whom we must do all in our power to protect as they go about their daily duties”.

The membership of the Chamber includes Tullow Ghana Ltd, Kosmos Energy, Anardarko Ghana, Aker Energy Ghana Ltd, Vitol Upstream Ghana Ltd, ENI Ghana, MODEC Production Services Ghana JV, Subsea 7 Volta Contractors Ltd, AGM Petroleum Ghana, and Cirrus Oil Services Ltd.

The Chamber also offers a platform through which the industry can be reached by stakeholders from across the economy, including local communities.