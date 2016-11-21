UTV Ready To Satisfy Its Viewers



United Television (UTV), a leader in television entertainment programming in Ghana, has announced plans of introducing three new telenovela series and other educative talk show programmes in January next year to supplement the existing captivating programmes for the viewing public.

Again, it has announced plans to provide their programme information in newspapers, magazines and on radio to enable viewers to plan their viewing.

The management of the station said as part of its efforts to satisfy its cherish viewers, it would soon revamp its transmitter sites in the country to increase its picture and sound quality, adding that it has already invested heavily in technical infrastructure for that purpose.

A source close to the station said the station has started developing more local contents in addition to the wide range of quality programming, including its documentaries and local comedy shows.

The source assured advertisers that UTV is a client-focused organisation that believes in delivering the best educative and entertainment programmes to viewers and first class services to advertisers.

It assured viewers and advertisers that with the introduction of its new telenovela series, UTV will remain number one and continue to offer the best viewing experience and value for money for advertisers.

Meanwhile, the management of the station has expressed gratitude to its viewers for their support which eventually saw the station honoured at this year's edition of the Radio & Television Personality Awards (RTP) held recently on October 22 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

By George Clifford Owusu