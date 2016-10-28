Minister Eddie, Others Thrill Fans @ Peace Concert

Upcoming talented gospel star, Edward Adu Aboagye, last week organised a peace concert dubbed 'Reign Concert 2016' to entertain and educate the electorate in the Mallam-Gbawe Constituency on the need to maintain peace before, during and after elections.

The peace concert which was held at the premises of the International Flourishers Church, located at Mallam in Accra, was aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians.

The well-attended gospel musical event attracted people from all walks of life, including Christian leaders and representatives from all the political parties.

The venue was packed with gospel music fans who danced their hearts out to music from Minister Eddie and other gospel artistes on the bill.

Edward Adu Aboagye who is also known in the music scene as Minister Eddie and the leader of Minister Eddie Ministries, treated gospel music fans to an unforgettable performance.

He was at her best, performing almost all the songs on his new album to be released next year.

Before the show kicked off, representatives from the various political parties appealed to the youth to desist from acts that seek to undermine their progress and the 2016 general elections.

Minister Eddie used the show to sensitise Ghanaians against post-election violence and the need to seek God’s intervention through prayer.