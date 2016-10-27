Nana Akua Amoah aka Mzbel has said in an interview on GTV E- Spot that she sometimes regrets being a celebrity because of what she goes through as a female musician.

During a discussion about how female celebrities are perceived by the outside world especially when it comes to how people judge them, Mzbel admitted that there is a negative perception about her and some female celebrities.

She said although they are minding their business and not doing evil as some people perceive, the tagging hurts no matter how.

“I can tell you for a fact that sometimes I sit and cry when I am alone at home because of the treatment meted out to some of us openly.

"It becomes worse on social media when you know clearly that the person talking about you does not really know you that much as they claim but they go ahead to speak all the negative things about you and your brand,” Mzbel made this statement some two Saturdays ago on GTV.

Host of the show who goes by the name Big Sister Hagah asked her if she has regrets for being a star and a female at that and she had this to say.

“I often regret this position as a female celebrity because if I had been my video editor that I started when I was growing up, I am not sure we would have gotten to this situation but as it stands, I can`t change it but I regret often” she told Hagah Owusu.

Mzbel has been in the news for all the good and bad reasons ever since she had her breakthrough song 16 years some ten years ago.

She has been described by industry watchers as one of the few strongest personalities in our entertainment industry because as a female, she has encountered a lot but she is still strong in her endeavours.

Mzbel is also synonymous to rumours as she has been rumoured to be doing everything bad a lady can do but she overlooks all these rumours to pay attention to her career.

Now that it has become open that she regrets being a star, then we at Flex newspaper would like to urge fans to take it cool on her since this has the power of making her frustrated and depressed forever.