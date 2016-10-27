Film industry gets new Act to regulate activities

The Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has announced the passage of the Development and Classification of Film Bill into Act.

The new Act would provide the legal framework for the production, regulation, nurturing and development of Ghanaian film industry and for the distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and other related matters.

With the Act in place, there would be the establishment of a National Film Authority, promote the creation of a conducive environment for the local production, distribution, exhibition and marketing of films and encourage the use of films to project the identity and image of the Republic and its people within and outside the country.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare speaking at a press conference in Accra expressed gratitude to all for their cooperation, support and contributions which finally brought the Acts into force.

She said since 1961, successive governments have attempted to review the CPP’s cinematography act 1961 but they did not succeed.

She said government’s goal was that more local films would reach more people and that Ghanaian films were to be a natural and accessible choice for audiences.

“This we believe will curtail the unbridled importation of foreign films into our dear country,” she added.

She paid tribute to some trailblazers in the film industry, who have worked so hard in the past to get a new film bill passed their pioneering efforts in this regard.

She said film was a powerful tool for development and films were cultural objects of historical interest created by specific cultures.

She said films were seen as an important art form, a source of popular entertainment, and a powerful tool for educating the citizenry.

“This is the reason why every country must pay a lot of attention to its film industry,” she said.

She cautioned that the real hard work has just begun, because it placed a lot of responsibilities on industry players and film consumers.

She urged stakeholders to study the new law and become conversant with its tenets to enable them reap its full benefits.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said with the Act coming into force, the film industry would finally be able to realize its full potential of generating revenue including foreign exchange, jobs creation as well as the preservation of the socio-cultural beliefs of the people.

Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Creative Arts, who is an industry player told the GNA that the Act would help streamline the activities of the industry.

She said with the new Act, industry player could not give any excuse for not developing the sector.

“We have no excuse not to develop and grow the industry,” she added.

She said the President had expressed commitment to seeing the continuous improvement of the industry to contribute to the economy.

She said the Act would also help to build proper structures on which the industry would perform.

Ms Gomashie urged industry players to take advantage of the opportunity to improve on their potentials and called on them to engage the Ministry openly, since they are ready for suggestions.

She used the opportunity to commend stakeholders like George Harry Tweneboah Kankam for his immense contribution towards the passage of the bill.

Mr William Addo, a veteran Actor said the Act now gives the Ghanaian film industry an identity to be recognized.

He said it was an exciting moment for industry players and expressed happiness on the passage of the bill.

He advised the young generation entering the industry to be discipline and get value for their works.