Celebrated Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kwame Nsiah Apau, known in hiplife music scene as Okyeame Kwame, says though he is a Christian, he does not believe in prophecies.

According to the rapper, “I don't believe in prophecies because I am 40 years old all the prophecies I have heard from some men of God never came true. I don't like prophecies and I don't believe in prophecies.”

He disclosed that before he got married to his beautiful wife Annica, a man of God prophesied to him 11 years ago in December that his relationship with Annica would collapse in June.

He said he ignored the prophecy and went ahead to marry Annica who has given birth to two lovely kids, adding, “It's been 11 years now and we are still living together as husband and wife blessed with two kids.”

He added that “though I have problems, I believe when I pray to God, He will listen to me because of my connection with Him.”

Speaking on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Amanda Jissih on Tuesday, Okyeame Kwame was of the view that some prophecies made by some men of God are not relevant.

The hiplife artiste is out with a new song titled 'It's OK' featuring Nero X.

He also disclosed that as part of his social responsibility, he has supported and continue to support a number of needy people who visit him for assistance, be it financial or any form of assistance.

By George Clifford Owusu