02.08.2019 Entertainment

Ghanaian Fast-Rising Music Star Petal Releases "Good Morning"

By Kubi Live

Ama Petal, Ghanaian female star officially her new freestyle single.

The freestyle titled “Good Morning” is an inspirational and motivational piece for her fans and music lovers which talks about unity, love and helping each other.

The Ama Petal Empire singer got her audio for Good Morning produced by Phuture Beatz.

The video was shot and directed by Mic Paul.

