Illegal associations are dangerous: Be careful with those you associate with

I. Precious and beloved in the LORD, grace and mercy be unto you; this week, be careful with the gatherings and meetings you participate in. Are you attending any unauthorised gatherings? Who sanctioned that meeting? Illegal associations are dangerous. Be sure of the source and authority behind that gathering. Be careful of the discussions you contribute to, and your contributions must be based on godly wisdom. Behold, they shall surely gather together, but if it is not sanctioned by God, the outcome cannot stand: whosoever shall gather together against you shall fall into his or her own mischief. God must sanction that gathering for a fruitful result.

II. So beloved, don't worry when you see or hear them gather together against you; God knows that they will and that they have gathered against you. So why are you surprised and worried about their gathering? IT IS IN FULFILMENT OF THE WORD OF GOD; therefore, rejoice as it is an opportunity for our LORD to demonstrate His power once again over our enemies, for NO WEAPON that is formed against us shall prosper, and every tongue that shall rise against us shall be condemned in judgement. GOD HAS EMPOWER US TO CONDEMN the outcome of that meeting through prayer. Beloved, we have the power to determine the outcome of that meeting. We have power through the THRONE ROOM OF PRAYER to disrupt that illegal gathering. It is dangerous to pitch camp against any son or daughter of the MOST HIGH GOD.

III. Precious sister, dear brother, the LORD shall turn the counsel of Ahithophel (those who gather together against us) into foolishness. They will continue to go in circles. THAT MEETING HAS BEEN DECLARED BARREN, with no fruitful outcome. Beloved, there are six things that the LORD hates, yes, seven of which are an abomination to Him: I. Haughty Eyes; II. A Lying Tongue; III. Hands that shed Innocent Blood; IV. Heart that Devises Wicked Plans; V. Feet that Run Rapidly to Evil; VI. False Witness who Utters Lies; and VII. The one who spreads Strife among brothers. Are you among these seven evil personalities? So be careful the next time you open your mouth to speak; you will either be speaking in accordance with God’s purpose, which will invoke blessings, or you will be speaking against God’s plan, which will ignite curses.

IV. Therefore, beloved, let no UNWHOLESOME WORD proceed from your mouth, but only such a WORD AS IS GOOD for edification according to the need of the moment, so that it will give grace to those who hear. Do not grieve the HOLY SPIRIT OF GOD, by whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Let all BITTERNESS and WRATH and ANGER and CLAMOUR and SLANDER be put away from you, along with ALL MALICE. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the Authority and Power of CHRIST JESUS and served to you through God’s Vessel, Francis Ameyibor, Yes! BE CAREFUL

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE PROTECTION THROUGH THE POWER OF GOD - anyone who pitches camp against us shall surely fall and that fall shall be GREAT.

PRAYER: May you bless all those you will come into contact with today, and as you bless others may the LORD also bless you. LORD feel us with thy power daily so we CAN DEFEAT the schemes of the enemy. through Jesus Christ’s name, I pray amen!

REF: Isaiah 54:15-17

II Samuel 15:31

Proverbs 6:16-19

Ephesians 4:29-31

