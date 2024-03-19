ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
19.03.2024 Lifestyle

Who is in control of your heart?

Who is in control of your heart?
19.03.2024 LISTEN

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, who is in control of your heart? Sometimes we need to stop and reflect on issues before we continue with the journey. It is necessary for us to be alert, for what comes out of our mouths portrays who occupies our hearts. What we say and do at each moment emanates from the spirit within. Who is in control of your heart? Beloved, Peter at one point almost rented his house to Satan to use as a weapon of obstruction against Jesus Christ. For the heart of man without God's occupancy is deceitful and, above all, wicked. May the LORD uplift you; may the LORD meet you at the point of your needs; may the LORD strengthen you; and may the LORD empower you for the journey ahead.

II. SON OF MAN when you are confronted with a demonic-possessed person, don't attack the personality, for he or she just momentarily lost focus and rented that house to the evil one who took possession of that body to use. Jesus Christ turned and said unto Peter, GET THEE BEHIND ME, SATAN: thou art an offense unto me; for thou savourest not the things that are of God but those that are of men. TENANCY IS TEMPORAL; OWNERSHIP IS PERMANENT. As Satan moves around looking for houses to rent (the heart of a man), let us be vigilant. Don't rent your house 'body', which is the temple of God, to Satan; he will destroy it. When Satan occupies your heart, your actions lead to destruction. Guard the door of your heart. Reflect on the words for a second before they come out of your mouth.

III. PRECIOUS FRIEND, guard thy heart (temple) with all diligence, for out of it are the issues of life. Put away from thee a froward mouth, and perverse lips put far from thee. Protect the door of your heart with the Holy Ghost at all times, for that is the only way to prevent Satan from temporal occupancy. When thy have secured the door of your heart, let thine eyes look right on, and let thine eyelids look straight before thee. What you see and hear can be used to distract you. What you see and hear can entrap you. What you see and hear can lead you astray. Your fall or rise comes from what you see and hear; let's be watchful.

IV. BRETHREN, Peter asked Ananias, "Why has Satan occupied thy heart's house?" to lie to the Holy Ghost and keep back a portion of the land's price?" Satan filled people with lies and schemes to seek out underserved favours. Whose interests are you serving today? Who is using you today? Who is your master today? Who has contracted you today? Who are you communicating with today? Who are you sitting in counsel with today? This is a DIVINE WORD for sober reflection sent forth through the authority of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's vessel, Francis Ameyibor. Yes! Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, LET HIM DENY HIMSELF, AND TAKE UP HIS CROSS, AND FOLLOW ME.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE AWAKENING - My house is not for rent, GOD has already taken occupancy, no vacancy for anyone

PRAYER: May the Lord be our strength; may we invite the Holy Ghost to be on 24/7 guard duty in our house 'body' through Christ Jesus' name I pray AMEN

REF: Matthew 16:22-24
Acts 5:3-9
Proverbs 4:23-25
WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688
GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION

CDA Consult
CDA Consult

News ContributorPage: CDAConsult

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Freemasons don't perform rituals; it's strictly for men with good character with no criminal records —GIHOC Distilleries boss Freemasons don't perform rituals; it's strictly for men with good character with...

22 minutes ago

Dumsor: Be honest with us - Prof. Joseph Osafo to ECG Dumsor: Be honest with us - Prof. Joseph Osafo to ECG

39 minutes ago

Internet outage: Internet 'dumsor' very worrying; it must be a lesson to gov't of Ghana — Atik Mohammed Internet outage: Internet 'dumsor' very worrying; it must be a lesson to gov't o...

46 minutes ago

I'll terminate your employment if you keep attending too many workshops; work with the grassroots —Afenyo-Markin warn DCEs, MCEs I'll terminate your employment if you keep attending too many workshops; work wi...

1 hour ago

Alexander Afenyo Markin, the Majority Leader of Parliament Anti-LGBTQ bill: You can't force a human being to change from a lifestyle; custo...

1 hour ago

Nana Ofori Owusu, the National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party PPP Dumsor: It's weird, unfair to 'lie' to Ghanaians; speak the truth, stop the 'sen...

2 hours ago

There were no fatalities after our helicopter made an emergency landing — Ghana Airforce ‘There were no fatalities after our helicopter made an emergency landing’ — Ghan...

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo has no authority to issue directives to Parliament, the letter smacks of disrespect – Mahama Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo has no authority to issue directives to Parliament, th...

2 hours ago

Dumsor: PURC orders ECG to publish load management timetable by April 2 Dumsor: PURC orders ECG to publish load management timetable by April 2

2 hours ago

Agenda 111: Mahama's comment is disingenuous and inconsistent – Majority caucus Agenda 111: Mahama's comment is disingenuous and inconsistent – Majority caucus

Just in....
body-container-line