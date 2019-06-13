Modern Ghana logo

13.06.2019

Apology to my younger skin

Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Face—I’m sorry. Skin—I’m sorry.

The aging process happens whether we acknowledge it or not. I am wrinkling. My eyelids and lips are drooping.

Now I am kind to my skin with sunscreen, but not so much when I was younger. During adolescence, I drenched my skin with oil and baked under the sun until I became a human casserole; a change in skin color for the brief summer months. My face was bombarded with makeup, creams, lotions, ointments, and cleansers.

No more flawless face envy. Self-acceptance is not found in a bottle or a syringe or from a scalpel. This old gal accepts the skin she lives in—until I can afford plastic surgery.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

