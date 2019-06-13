The aging process happens whether we acknowledge it or not. I am wrinkling. My eyelids and lips are drooping.
Now I am kind to my skin with sunscreen, but not so much when I was younger. During adolescence, I drenched my skin with oil and baked under the sun until I became a human casserole; a change in skin color for the brief summer months. My face was bombarded with makeup, creams, lotions, ointments, and cleansers.
No more flawless face envy. Self-acceptance is not found in a bottle or a syringe or from a scalpel. This old gal accepts the skin she lives in—until I can afford plastic surgery.
Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Apology to my younger skin
Face—I’m sorry. Skin—I’m sorry.
