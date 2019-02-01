An Earnest Prayer For My Husband

Lord, help me to be a good and an honorable wife, with the virtues of a good wife described in the Bible. I completely understand that I don’t have what it takes to be a good wife, and therefore I need your assistance. I admit the times I’ve disliked him, criticized him, resented him… times I was even discourteous and unforgiving towards him. Help me to set aside my hurt, outrage and the disappointment I feel and forgive him the manner you do to me.

Take my old emotional habits, my rudeness, my narrow-mindedness, restlessness, nagging and my arrogance and turn them into patience, goodness, gentleness, self- control, long-suffering, forgiveness, thoughtfulness, and patience. Break the walls of arrogance and help me to totally submit.

Make me my husband’s best friend, support and comforter. Help me to understand what lies profound in his heart. Help me, dear Lord, to make an adoring and harmonious home for him to come to from work. Show me how to be creative, supportive, understanding and most importantly, how to be attractive to him on each passing day.

Make me the sort of wife he prides around his life, be it his workplace, or his family. I do not want to remember his shortcomings in my prayers for him. Please help me to pray in the language of love always, bearing in mind, what a wonderful man he is to me.

Oh lord, I pray you strengthen us in love and in kindness. Helps us to understand each other and make allowance for each other’s faults. Above all, assist me in submitting myself completely to him and to treat him like my King each day. Empower me not to raise my voice at him or disregard him at all. Most importantly, help me to submit myself fully to him and to treat him like my king every day. Enable me not to raise my voice at him or disrespect him whatsoever.

Reveal to me, oh Lord, what troubles his heart so I could implore and be there for him through everything. Help me not to see my husband small in my eyes, but instead a gem priceless and yet mine. I do not want to go back to my old ways anymore. I do not want to meet him consistently with a scowl, I do not want to ridicule him or disrespect him before the public, I do not want to starve him of sex because of our little argument, and I do not want to compare his finances or lifestyle with anyone else. I surely don’t need him to bite the dust. I want to grow old with him. Make me Oh Lord, a better wife, and friend to my darling husband. I promise to love and cherish him in sickness and in health, in good times and bad times till death do us apart.

Thank you, Lord, for answering my prayers in Jesus Name