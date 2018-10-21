New Breakfast Pack In Town Set To Rival Koko King

As the name goes, Starter Pack Breakfast has all the goodies to start your day right,

Launched in July this year (2018) to serve customers healthy breakfast on the go, the business is gradually gathering steam, but can it beat Koko King which has enjoyed monopoly in serving breakfast since its inception about 10 years ago.

Their attractive and neatly package breakfast sells at GHc10.000 and sold in Traffic plus delivery options too.

The package includes fruits, bread roll, cake, boiled egg/pepper and any hot beverage of your choice like “hausa koko”, tom brown, oats, “oblayo” and wheat.

The content of the package obviously set you on a healthy path and the convenience that comes with accessing it is worth considering.

-POB