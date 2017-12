Photo culled from everysquareinch.ne

A lot of women have issues in teir marriages because the sex deprtment has gone down the drain and this has led to many women being sexually frustrated.

Sex is an important part of a couple’s life, and when it goes wrong, it could gadually affect other parts of the relationship.

These are some possible reasons why your man is weak in bed.

1. *STRESS*

When stressed, the body releases adrenaline and cortisol which can result in a low sex drive. In response to stress, the arteries can also restrict blood flow, which can lead to erectile dysfunction.

A study in the journal of Nervous and Mental Disease supported the notion that stress has a direct effect on sexual problems.

2. *LACK OF SLEEP*

Sleep is highly mportant,and is especially good for a man’s sex life. A good sleep would lead to a healthy body and mind; sleep provides the opportunity to refresh your body system. A lack of sleep can trigger an elevated cortisol levels, which would lead to poor sex drive.

A study in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology &Metabolism (JCEM) found that men with low testosterone levels also had lower sleep efficiency.

3. *ALCOHOL USE AND DRUG ABUSE*

Excessive alcohol intake can also impair a man’s sexual drive. Too muchalcohol intake can impair his nervous system, leading to fatigue, which would make it more difficult for him to maintain an erection during sex.

Marijuana and other drugs can also affect a man’s sex drive; they can suppress the pituitary gland which regulates the production of testosterone.

4. *LOW SELF-ESTEEM*

When a man isn’t feeling confident or capable, this can affect his performance. When a man doesn’t feel good about his body, hisorgan or himself, he would definitely have a poor time in bed.

5. *ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION*

Erectile dysfunction is another huge factor for poor performance in men. It is the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse.

Having erection trouble occasionally isn't necessarily a cause for concern, but when it keeps coming then it could be a sign of an underlying health condition that needs treatment.

6. *DEPRESSION*

There is a definite link between libido and depression. When a man is feeling depressed, he would definitely find it difficult to get excited for sex; it would be almost impossible to get him aroused.

Do you think your man is weak in bed? These might just be some of the possible reasons why.