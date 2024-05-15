I. My beloved friend, let not that man who engages in waves of sea prayers think that he shall receive anything from the Lord. A wave of sea prayers comes from a double-minded man who is unstable in all his ways. God will not answer waves of sea prayers; therefore, appear boldly before the Lord in times of trouble, for He will answer. Knock at that door through prayer, and God will touch the heart of man to answer. Don’t worry when men purposefully fail to answer your calls, when men willingly refuse to open the door, or when men knowingly give you the wrong directions. Know for sure that God is working on something bigger for you. And we know that ALL THINGS WORK FOR GOOD TO THOSE WHO LOVE GOD, TO THOSE WHO ARE THE CALLED IN ACCORDANCE WITH HIS PURPOSE. God will come in quickly at the right time.

II. My beloved sister and my dear brother, God says ask, and it shall be given unto you, but my dear, you must ASK IN FAITH, NOTHING WAVERING. You have been asking for help, but no one seems to understand your plight. God understands your challenges. Today I am assuring you of God's promise that when you call upon Him in the day of trouble, He will deliver thee, and thou shalt glorify Him. YOU MUST CALL THROUGH FAITH, NOT WAVERING. God does not answer WAVERING Calls. For he that wavereth is like a wave of the sea driven by the wind and tossed. Wavering Faith hinders God from answering. So let us come boldly to the THRONE of GRACE, that we may OBTAIN MERCY and GRACE to help us in our time of need. Let us begin to pray with boldness and knock at that door. Let us put away the spirit of timidity, wavering thoughts, and inconsistent prayer lives.

III. Precious and beloved in the Lord. It is good to praise the Lord in the morning and His faithfulness at night. For you make me glad by your deeds, Lord; I sing for joy at what your hands have done. How great are your works, Lord, and how profound are your thoughts? You, Lord, are forever exalted. For surely your enemies will perish; all evildoers will be scattered. You have exalted my horn like that of a wild ox; fine oils have been poured on me. My eyes have seen the defeat of my adversaries; my ears have heard the rout of my wicked foes. The righteous will flourish like a palm tree; they will grow like a cedar of Lebanon; planted in the house of the Lord, they will flourish in the courts of our God.

IV. Courage, brother, do not stumble, though thy path be as dark as night, especially in this strange moment. Look up, for there’s a star to guide thee therefore, trust in God and do what's right. Even though the road is rough and dreary and its end is far out of sight, foot it bravely, strong or weary, trust in God, and do the right. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Whether losing or winning, never waver, but trust in God and do what is right.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE POWER OF GOD - We shall trust no party, sect, or faction; We shall trust no leaders in the fight; We shall trust only God, and victory shall be ours.

PRAYER: Lord, I look up to you and not man. Jehovah, I depend on you, the Creator, not the creation, and I know it will continue to be well with me. I will continue to work earnestly for promotion, which comes from above, through Christ Jesus' name – AMEN!

REF: Psalm 92:1-15

James 1:6-8

Psalm 50:15

Hebrews 4:16

Romans 8:28

Hymnal: Courage, Brother, Do Not Stumble by Norman Macleod

