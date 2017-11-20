Curly Hair With Natural Hair In 3 Simple Steps

Photo credit - Black Girl With Long Hair

If you have run out of styles for your natural hair, try this three easy steps from Black Girl With Long Hair for a beautiful curly hair.

Step 1

Wash your hair.

Apply the bendy rollers one after the other by wrapping your hair arond the it and bending them.

Leave rollers in for about an hour. You can leave in for a longer period to achieve thick curls.

Carefully remove bendy rollers to achieve curls

