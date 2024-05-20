ModernGhana logo
Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City submitted best proposal to buy stakes in our hotels – SSNIT replies Ablakwa

MON, 20 MAY 2024
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has justified its decision to sell a 60% stake in four of its hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Bryan Acheampong.

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a post on social media on May 17 alleged that Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture is involved in the hotel sale without the permission of the Speaker of Parliament.

Insisting that this constitutes a breach of parliamentary protocol regarding holding offices of profit, the North Tongu MP has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the processes surrounding the sale of six hotels.

In a press release from SSNIT to set the records straight, it has disclosed that it went through the right processes for the sale of stakes in its hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel

“Based on the criteria set out in the RFP, Rock City Hotel submitted the best and strongest technical and financial proposal amongst those received.

“Consequently, it is in negotiation with SSNIT to buy a 60% stake in each of the four (4) hotels (Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel and Elmina Beach Resort). Bids for Busua Beach Resort and the Trust Lodge were considered to be unsuccessful so they are no longer part of the hotels covered in this process,” SSNIT explained in its press release.

Meanwhile, SSNIT has assured that it will cooperate fully with CHRAJ throughout its investigation process.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
