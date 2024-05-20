Fella Makafui confirms separation from Medikal, threatens court action

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has publicly addressed the recent social media outburst by her estranged husband, rapper Medikal.

Medikal in a video post on Snapchat disclosed that he has been co-parenting with Fella Makafui.

He indicated that he has invested in the actress who has decided to leave their marriage regardless of the efforts he has put in to ensure that they could take good care of their daughter.

But in a press release, Fella Makafui revealed that she and Medikal amicably ended their marriage several months ago and expressed dismay over the rapper’s decision to publicly air his grievances, which she claims has significantly tarnished her reputation.

According to Fella, Medikal’s rant has launched a “smear campaign” against her, prompting her to seek legal counsel.

The ”Yolo” actress expressed gratitude to friends and family for their “unfailing support during this difficult time”.

Below is the statement

-citinewsroom