ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fella Makafui confirms separation from Medikal, threatens court action

Mon, 20 May 2024
Couples/Break-ups Fella Makafui confirms separation from Medikal, threatens court action
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has publicly addressed the recent social media outburst by her estranged husband, rapper Medikal.

Medikal in a video post on Snapchat disclosed that he has been co-parenting with Fella Makafui.

He indicated that he has invested in the actress who has decided to leave their marriage regardless of the efforts he has put in to ensure that they could take good care of their daughter.

But in a press release, Fella Makafui revealed that she and Medikal amicably ended their marriage several months ago and expressed dismay over the rapper’s decision to publicly air his grievances, which she claims has significantly tarnished her reputation.

According to Fella, Medikal’s rant has launched a “smear campaign” against her, prompting her to seek legal counsel.

The ”Yolo” actress expressed gratitude to friends and family for their “unfailing support during this difficult time”.

Below is the statement

5202024123606-1i830o4bav-5202024121233-fella-makafui.jpeg

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City submitted the best proposal for our hotels – SSNIT ...

2 hours ago

Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement against Corruption Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement a...

2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo is safe – Presidency allays fears after accident involving ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghanas President — Beatrice Annan Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghana’s Pres...

2 hours ago

Beatrice Annan, NDC communication team member ‘Invest in hospitals and stop wasting money on holes’ — Beatrice Annan to NPP go...

2 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyeremateng 5 ways I’ll build a stronger cedi with my GTP if elected president — Alan reveal...

2 hours ago

We found no survivors — Iranian President confirmed dead after helicopter crash ‘We found no survivors’ — Iranian President confirmed dead after helicopter cras...

2 hours ago

Opuni case: CJ's 'circumcision' of 3 judges 'fuels needless speculation' – Azar Opuni case: CJ's 'circumcision' of 3 judges 'fuels needless speculation' – Azar

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs removal will erode confidence in corruption fight — Dr Osae-Kwapong Kissi Agyebeng’s removal will erode confidence in corruption fight — Dr Osae-Kwa...

2 hours ago

Vahid SalemiAP Iran’s President Raisi killed in helicopter crash, EU sends condolences

Just in....
body-container-line