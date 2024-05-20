Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement against Corruption

Co-chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption, Edem Senanu has expressed concern about the petition from Martin Amidu seeking the removal of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng.

According to him, the petition from the country’s first Special Prosecutor is an embarrassment to all stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

“I think that Mr. Martin Amidu has unfortunately turned the tide back and turned the clock back with this particular petition, and it’s a real embarrassment to all of us in the anti-corruption space,” Edem Senanu bemoaned during a discussion on TV3.

The Co-chair of the Citizens Movement Against Corruption further indicated that the action by Martin Amidu explains why he could not continue working as the Special Prosecutor.

Mr. Senanu also argued that the petition to remove Kissi Agyebeng is not in the best interest of the country.

“Unfortunately, it’s not just corruption fighting back. It’s Mr. Martin Amidu, and by the way, it now explains why we were so frustrated with him as Special Prosecutor because his interpretation of the law that was given is clearly being reflected here.

“He is expecting the President to take certain actions. He is expecting that the Special Prosecutor can achieve things without doing any arrest or detention. He’s saying that the Special Prosecutor should not raise issues with our system, our justice, or the delivery system if it is not working. And that is what he would have done. Unfortunately, that does not promote the best interest of this nation,” Edem Senanu said.