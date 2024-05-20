ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Diddy apologises after video shows attack on ex-girlfriend in 2016

Mon, 20 May 2024
Industry News Diddy apologises after video shows attack on ex-girlfriend in 2016
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Sean “Diddy” Combs has apologised for attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura after CCTV footage showed him kicking and pushing her in a hotel hallway in 2016.

Speaking in a video posted to his Instagram page, the rapper said he took full responsibility for his “inexcusable” actions in the clip, aired by CNN earlier this week.

“I was disgusted when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he said in his statement.

“I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry.”

He added that he was “committed to being a better man each and every day”.

But lawyers for singer, model and actress Ms Ventura told the BBC’s US partner CBS News Diddy’s new statement was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt”.

“When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” lawyer Meredith Firetog said.

“That he was only compelled to ‘apologise’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

The BBC has not independently verified the video, which appears to be a compilation of surveillance footage angles dated 5 March 2016.

The footage released by CNN showed a man the broadcaster identified as Mr Combs pushing Ms Ventura to the floor and kicking her while she is on the ground. He later attempts to drag her by her shirt and throw an object at her.

According to CNN, it was filmed at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

Until now, Mr Combs had not commented on the video.

In an earlier statement Ms Ventura’s lawyers said: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behaviour of Mr Combs.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said on Friday that the alleged assault captured in the video might be too old to prosecute.

The pair had started a relationship after meeting when she was 19 and he was 37.

Last November, Ms Ventura settled a lawsuit against Mr Combs – in which she accused him of rape and sexual trafficking over a decade – for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Combs’ lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said at the time that the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing”.

Since then, several other women have filed lawsuits accusing the rapper of sexual and physical abuse.

His homes in Los Angeles and Miami, Florida, were raided last month as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City submitted the best proposal for our hotels – SSNIT ...

2 hours ago

Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement against Corruption Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement a...

2 hours ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo is safe – Presidency allays fears after accident involving ...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghanas President — Beatrice Annan Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghana’s Pres...

2 hours ago

Beatrice Annan, NDC communication team member ‘Invest in hospitals and stop wasting money on holes’ — Beatrice Annan to NPP go...

2 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyeremateng 5 ways I’ll build a stronger cedi with my GTP if elected president — Alan reveal...

2 hours ago

We found no survivors — Iranian President confirmed dead after helicopter crash ‘We found no survivors’ — Iranian President confirmed dead after helicopter cras...

2 hours ago

Opuni case: CJ's 'circumcision' of 3 judges 'fuels needless speculation' – Azar Opuni case: CJ's 'circumcision' of 3 judges 'fuels needless speculation' – Azar

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs removal will erode confidence in corruption fight — Dr Osae-Kwapong Kissi Agyebeng’s removal will erode confidence in corruption fight — Dr Osae-Kwa...

2 hours ago

Vahid SalemiAP Iran’s President Raisi killed in helicopter crash, EU sends condolences

Just in....
body-container-line