President Akufo-Addo is safe – Presidency allays fears after accident involving convoy

The Presidency has announced to Ghanaians that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is safe and unharmed following an accident involving his convoy.

The fatal accident occurred on Sunday, May 19, along the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Reports gathered indicate that the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President to Kumasi for a series of events this weekend.

One of the drivers identified as Mr. Kwesi Atta lost his life while several close protection and police officers from the President’s security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries.

After news of the accident went viral, Ghanaians expressed concern about the safety of the president and called on the seat of government to provide an update.

In a statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin who is the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it has disclosed that the President is safe.

The statement said the president had traveled to Accra via military aircraft, indicating that he was not in the convoy.

“Fortunately, the President is safe and unharmed, as he travelled to Accra via military aircraft,” part of the statement said.

It continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers. Further details will be communicated as we continue to assess the situation.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time.”