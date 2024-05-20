ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Akufo-Addo is safe – Presidency allays fears after accident involving convoy

Headlines President Nana Akufo-Addo
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN
President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Presidency has announced to Ghanaians that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is safe and unharmed following an accident involving his convoy.

The fatal accident occurred on Sunday, May 19, along the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Reports gathered indicate that the convoy was on its way back from Kumasi, after accompanying the President to Kumasi for a series of events this weekend.

One of the drivers identified as Mr. Kwesi Atta lost his life while several close protection and police officers from the President’s security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries.

After news of the accident went viral, Ghanaians expressed concern about the safety of the president and called on the seat of government to provide an update.

In a statement issued and signed by Eugene Arhin who is the Director of Communications at the Presidency, it has disclosed that the President is safe.

The statement said the president had traveled to Accra via military aircraft, indicating that he was not in the convoy.

“Fortunately, the President is safe and unharmed, as he travelled to Accra via military aircraft,” part of the statement said.

It continued, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers. Further details will be communicated as we continue to assess the situation.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time.”

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City submitted the best proposal for our hotels – SSNIT ...

1 hour ago

Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement against Corruption Petition to impeach Kissi Agyebeng: Martin Amidu has embarrassed us – Movement a...

1 hour ago

President Nana Akufo-Addo President Akufo-Addo is safe – Presidency allays fears after accident involving ...

1 hour ago

Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghanas President — Beatrice Annan Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghana’s Pres...

1 hour ago

Beatrice Annan, NDC communication team member ‘Invest in hospitals and stop wasting money on holes’ — Beatrice Annan to NPP go...

1 hour ago

Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyeremateng 5 ways I’ll build a stronger cedi with my GTP if elected president — Alan reveal...

1 hour ago

We found no survivors — Iranian President confirmed dead after helicopter crash ‘We found no survivors’ — Iranian President confirmed dead after helicopter cras...

1 hour ago

Opuni case: CJ's 'circumcision' of 3 judges 'fuels needless speculation' – Azar Opuni case: CJ's 'circumcision' of 3 judges 'fuels needless speculation' – Azar

1 hour ago

Kissi Agyebengs removal will erode confidence in corruption fight — Dr Osae-Kwapong Kissi Agyebeng’s removal will erode confidence in corruption fight — Dr Osae-Kwa...

1 hour ago

Vahid SalemiAP Iran’s President Raisi killed in helicopter crash, EU sends condolences

Just in....
body-container-line