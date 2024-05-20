Bawumia is either joking or lying on his campaign tour; he can't be Ghana’s President — Beatrice Annan

Beatrice Annan, a leading communicator for Ghana's opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized ruling NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

She says the Vice President has not been truthful during his ongoing regional campaign tour, claiming he is either lying or joking.

According to the NDC communicator, the Vice President has not proposed a single policy that can help revive the country's ailing economy.

As a result, Beatrice Annan noted in a post on Monday, May 20 that Ghana cannot have Dr. Bawumia as its next president.

"Bawumia has been lying on his campaign tour. He can’t just speak the truth. Either he is joking or lying. The presidency deserves some honor and gravity.

“So far he has not given us one policy intended to salvage the worsening economic situation and the high rate of unemployment.

“Ghana deserves better and certainly not Dr Bawumia," her post reads.

The opposition party has been accusing the NPP flagbearer of being a liar and exhibiting characteristics of a joker whenever he speaks.

In what they say affirms their claim, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, after promising not to tax churches but support them financially, later clarified that he was just joking and never intended to pay them but rather not tax them.