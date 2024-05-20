Shatta Wale didn’t instigate problems in my marriage – Medikal

Rapper Medikal has stated that Shatta Wale did not influence his divorce from Fella Makafui.

According to him, Shatta Wale who is like her big brother tried his best to ensure that they bury the hatchet and stay together as they used to.

However, Fella Makafui who had already moved on decided she would not stay in the marriage.

Medikal who made this known debunked the claims that his marriage hit a snag due to his association with Shatta Wale.

He said, “Shatta tried several times to help make this work, but the other side already had her mind made up, keep Shatta out of this Abeg”.

Medikal has in a series of videos revealed that Fella Makfui threw her wedding ring away when she went to Dubai signifying that she had left the marriage.

