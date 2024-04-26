ModernGhana logo
I started ‘galamsey’ in 2011; it made me rich — Pastor

2 HOURS AGO

Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, known for his involvement in ministry work and as the partner of the late Grace Lift Herbal Clinic CEO, Dr. Grace Baodu, has opened up about his diverse business ventures, shedding light on his journey to wealth and success.

During an interview on The Delay Show, Pastor Gyamfi revealed a surprising aspect of his entrepreneurial endeavors: his involvement in illegal mining locally known as ‘galamsey.’

Contrary to his divine role, he disclosed that he entered the ‘galamsey’ business back in 2011, a decision that ultimately contributed to his financial prosperity.

“I entered into mining in 2011. I went to the site for the first time with my uncle to sack the people into galamsey.

“When I got there, I realized it would be a lucrative business so I did not go back home with him. I started engaging myself in it… After some time, I started buying gold with 300 cedis.

“Sometimes, if the amount of gold is huge, I would take it to a different place to sell and use it to pay the person who brought it.

“I did that for two years. Around 2012/2013, the Chinese people came into the system, so I was the one selling the land to them and taking a percentage from the sale. By that time, it was illegal mining (galamsey),” he said during The Delay Show.

However, he emphasized that his involvement in illegal mining was for a few period, noting that he has since transitioned to a legally certified mining business.

According to him, he presently holds a valid mining license, allowing him to operate legally.

"Currently, I have been certified as a full-time miner and am not into illegal mining any longer," Pastor Gyamfi affirmed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Just in....
