Minerals Commission, EPA will be decentralized to all mining districts if elected President — Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party NPP
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

New Patriotic Party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to further decentralize key institutions regulating Ghana's mining industry if elected as President in the 2024 polls.

Addressing mining stakeholders in the Western Region during Phase One of his campaign last week, Dr. Bawumia said a new NPP government under his leadership will decentralize the Minerals Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure they have active offices present in all mining districts across Ghana.

"We will further deepen the decentralization of the minerals commission as well as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and ensure that they are present in all mining Districts," Dr. Bawumia told participants at the Western Regional edition of his 'Youth Connect' interaction programme.

The Vice President explained that bringing these crucial regulatory bodies closer to mining communities and operations will help address challenges on the ground more rapidly and effectively.

Dr Bawumia's pledge comes as part of a raft of proposals he is putting forward to transform Ghana's mining sector, help formalize small-scale operations, and maximize benefits for mining communities.

Other measures include licensing the small-scale miners with the help of traditional authorities in the mining areas.

The NPP Presidential candidate further reiterated his promise that his government would no longer seize excavators as long as they operate responsibly.

