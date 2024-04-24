Maadwoaah nominated for Emerging Artist Of The Year at GMA-USA 2024

ModernGhana logo
It's the dawning of a new era for gospel's latest queen, Maadwoaah after successfully bagging her first nomination in her career as the Emerging Artiste of The Year at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA.

It came as not much of a surprise and a met expectation as the 'Obi Ntese Wo' hitmaker swept the length and breadth of the country since its release.

On the nomination, Maadwoaah said, "I'm truly thankful to God. the board of the Ghana Music Awards USA and all key industry players who found me worthy of these nominations."

"I'm eternally grateful also to my family, friends, management team, fans, loved ones and everyone who has supported Maadwoaah and the brand from day one," she stated.

The awards, organized by entertainment agency Don's Music Production, were created to recognize and honor the accomplishments of Ghanaian musicians in the diaspora and to promote Ghanaian music on the global music scene.

The nominees were announced in a variety of categories, including Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Highlife Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist, Best Song of the Year, Artiste Of The Year, and USA-based Best Gospel Song.

"The awards were created to give Ghanaian artistes access to a global marketplace where they can collaborate with other international artistes, learn about music trends, sell their music, and gain other advantages," the organizers revealed.

This year’s ceremony will reward outstanding musical works released between 1 January and 31 December 2023.

