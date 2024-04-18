I’ve played the biggest role in modernizing Ghana’s dance industry — Dancegod

Renowned Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd has claimed that he played the biggest role in modernizing Ghana's dance industry.

In a post via X on Wednesday, April 17, Dancegod said he has been the key figure responsible for giving Ghana's dance scene a modern face since the era of legendary dancers Paa Tee and Adjetey Sowah.

"After Legendary Paa Tee and Adjetey Sowah’s era, I played the biggest role in giving the dance industry in Ghana a face in modern-day Entertainment. The evidence is there. The number of No.1 songs my dance has influenced..." Dancegod said in the post.

Dancegod, real name Laud Anoo Konadu, shot to fame around 2017 after he and his former manager Quables initiated a charitable group called "Dance With Purpose Academy," which was aimed at helping young, talented dancers on the street.

He has choreographed moves for countless hit songs over the years and helped popularize new dance genres on the Ghanaian music scene.

Meanwhile, Dancegod is also currently engaged in a public spat with his former manager Quables, who owns the DWP dance academy.

Quables has disputed some of Dancegod's version of events about why their working relationship fell apart.