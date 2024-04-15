I’m a man – Bobrisky tells court

Controversial social media personality and cross-dresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, made a startling admission in court before being sentenced to prison.

Bobrisky, who has often sparked debates about gender identity, confessed to being a man during his trial.

The verdict came after Bobrisky pleaded guilty to abusing the Nigerian currency, the Naira. He was handed a six-month prison sentence without the option of a fine.

When asked about his sex by the Judge, Bobrisky swiftly replied, “I am a man.”

Following the pronouncement of the sentence, Bobrisky was remanded to serve his jail term at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The Judge ruled that the sentence would commence on March 24, 2024, the day of Bobrisky’s arrest.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos, who presided over the case, emphasised the necessity of deterring others from engaging in similar acts of abuse and mutilation of the Naira.

Bobrisky’s conviction stemmed from a series of incidents where he was accused of tampering with the Nigerian currency.

The charges included mishandling N400,000 at Imax Circle Mall in Jakande, Lekki; N50,000 at Aja Junction in Ikorodu; N20,000 at White Steve Event Hall in Ikeja; and another N20,000 at an event hall in Oniru, Victoria Island, all occurring between 2022 and 2023.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought the four-count charge of Naira abuse against Bobrisky, leading to his conviction on April 5.

Bobrisky’s case has sparked discussions about respect for the Nigerian currency and the consequences of its misuse.

As he begins his prison term, his admission in court adds another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding his persona and public image.