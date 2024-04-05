Easter Dance Party: Event organizers to sue Mr Drew over abrupt cancellation

The organizers of a major Easter event in Asuogyaman, Eastern region, are threatening legal action against Ghanaian Afrobeats artist Mr. Drew for abruptly cancelling his performance on the day of the show.

Jamrok Bar and Event Center had booked Mr. Drew as the headline performer for their "Easter Dance Party" scheduled for Easter Monday, April 1.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Mr. Drew drove past the venue without explanation after being paid half of his performance fee, organizers claim.

In a statement dated April 2, Jamrok's management condemned Mr. Drew's behavior and confirmed their intention to sue him.

“Lawyers of Jamrok bar and event center are also studying the narrations and will soon file a writ in court against Mr. Drew for the recovery of all expenses incurred in respect of the cancelled event and other related matters," the statement said in part.

Organizers claim all arrangements had been made for the show, with Mr. Drew confirming his participation in a video after receiving his partial payment.

However, on the day of the event, Mr. Drew checked into his hotel in Asuogyaman but failed to show up for soundcheck or his scheduled performance.

"After sometime, Mr. Drew and his team finally came out of the hotel and sat in their car and drove off," the statement noted.

"Organizers followed up but later got to know that Mr. Drew drove past the event grounds and were headed back to Accra, abandoning the event for which he had been paid,” it added.

Jamrok's management said Mr. Drew's no-show left thousands of ticket holders disappointed on what was supposed to be a major holiday celebration.

They apologized to fans and promised refunds for the cancelled show.