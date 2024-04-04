Serwaa Amihere trends over alleged bedroom sex video

04.04.2024 LISTEN

Popular news anchor and presenter Serwaa Amihere has become the topic on social media following the emergence of an alleged bedroom sex video.

The video purportedly depicts a woman, believed to be Serwaa, in a compromising situation with a man allegedly identified as Henry Fitz, described as a wealthy businessman.

The viral video has since sparked widespread conversations, prompting questions regarding its authenticity and the circumstances of its release.

Henry Fitz, known for his lavish lifestyle, allegedly got married to one, Dela in 2019, with Serwaa Amihere allegedly serving as the MC at the event under the hashtag #Hendee19.

The surfacing of the leaked video therefore raises more questions over its origin and the timing of its emergence.

In the footage, which appears to be self-recorded, Henry Fitz is seen engaging in intimate gestures with a woman believed to be Serwaa Amihere in bed.

Despite the intense speculation and public scrutiny, Serwaa Amihere has chosen to remain silent, refraining from confirming or denying her involvement in the video.

-DGN online