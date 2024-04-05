Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has denied any involvement with Henry Fitz, following the leak of an intimate video involving the businessman and other celebrities.

In a tweet posted on her X page, Wendy Shay distanced herself from the scandal and warned against associating her with what she termed as "fuckery."

“Whoever is behind GH Page is an idiot. How can you tag me along with this Fuckery lingilingi guy.

“Journalism has become cheap in this country. Just wait for what is coming. GHANA WAKE UP!,” she wrote.

The leaked intimate video involving Henry Fitz and several Ghanaian celebrities, including an alleged TV presenter Serwaa Amihere and socialite Efia Odo, sparked widespread controversy and condemnation on social media platforms a few days ago.

Henry Fitz is a Ghanaian businessman, who has become an internet sensation after a romantic video featuring himself and media personality Serwaa set the internet ablaze.

Allegations that he dropped the video with the famous presenter in bed have also fuelled conversations surrounding the two personalities.

However, the now broke businessman has denied leaking the video.