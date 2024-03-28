ModernGhana logo
Forgive me; it’s one and a half years since I converted to a muslim, I’m a novice — Akuapem Poloo after Ramadan fight

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has expressed remorse over her involvement in a recent altercation that has made rounds on social media.

In the viral video, Akuapem Poloo, who recently converted from Christianity to Islam, was seen engaged in a heated confrontation with Theo Vesachi, a fellow Ghanaian artist.

The altercation escalated when Akuapem Poloo attempted to smash the windscreen of Theo Vesachi's car with a metal object but was stopped by onlookers.

The incident has drawn criticism, particularly from members of the Muslim community, as it occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting and spiritual reflection for Muslims worldwide.

Reflecting on her actions, Akuapem Poloo acknowledged her mistake and publicly apologised to her fans and the Muslim community.

"I would like to say a very big sorry to my fans here," she stated.

She added, "I have also had calls about the video that is out, and it's good because it's Ramadan time, but out of anger, I just couldn't hold myself. Please forgive me, we are all not perfect ... my Muslims are calling me. It's just 1 and a half years now since I converted, so I am still learning."

Akuapem Poloo's apology comes amidst concerns over her conduct as a practising Muslim and her commitment to learning and growing in her newfound faith.

Listen to her in the video below;

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

